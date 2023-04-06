Nagpur sees spike in Covid-19 cases as 63 new cases emerge

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State reported 63 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 191. Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the day.

In the last 24 hours, 469 samples (388 RTPCR and 81 Antigen) were tested, of which 63 (54 from the city, 8 from rural areas, and one from outside of the district) came back positive.

During the same period, a total of 23 patients (6 from rural areas, 16 from the city, and one from outside the district) have also recovered. The number of active cases has nearly reached the 200-mark, as cases have doubled in the last 24 hours.

