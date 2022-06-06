Nagpur sees slight rise in Covid cases

Advertisement

Nagpur: Covid-19 cases increased marginally in Nagpur district on Sunday as compared to the cases recorded on Saturday. Five persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district out of whom three are from rural areas and two from Nagpur city, taking the cumulative positive cases to 5,77,874.

Similarly, five patients recovered from coronavirus. This has taken the cumulative recovery to 5,67,504. The recovery rate stood at 98.21%. No change has been registered in inactive cases. On Saturday, they were 32 and on Sunday too, the active cases stood at 32. District registered 456 total testing on Sunday with 47 testing in Nagpur rural and 409 in city. This has taken the cumulative testing to 54,23,138.