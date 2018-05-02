Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sun, Oct 11th, 2020

    Nagpur sees significant drop as cases restricted to 627 a day

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Saturday reported 627 fresh novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases. With today’s addition the tally now stands at 86,090.

    In the day 17 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2767 From the total deaths 1991 deaths from the city and 484 from rural and rest 292 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    On Saturday, 832 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 74,717 (including 40,778 home isolation recoveries).

    After the fresh updates, a total of 8606 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 86.77%.



