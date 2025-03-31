Nagpur sees alarming spike in traffic violations: Over 4.5 lakh challans issued in 3 months

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a startling revelation exposing rampant disregard for traffic regulations, the Traffic Branch of Nagpur Police issued an overwhelming 4,52,074 challans for various violations between January 1 and March 30, 2025. This marks a 65% surge compared to the same period in 2024, when 2,73,837 challans were issued.

The violations range from serious road safety breaches to neglect of basic traffic norms, including:

Carriage of passengers in goods vehicles

Overloading and unauthorized height or side projections

Driving without a valid licence or mandatory documents

Jumping traffic signals and wrong-side driving

Illegal parking and blocking roads

Carrying excess passengers and triple-seat riding

Not stopping before the stop line

Driving without uniform or badge (auto drivers)

Reckless and dangerous driving

Use of fancy number plates and black films on vehicles

Riding without helmets

Using mobile phones while driving

Heavy vehicle no-entry violations

Driving without tail/brake lights

Unauthorized interference with police personnel

The massive rise in offences underscores Nagpur’s escalating traffic crisis and the urgent need for stricter enforcement and awareness campaigns to ensure road safety. Authorities have urged commuters to follow traffic rules to avoid penalties and, more importantly, prevent accidents.

