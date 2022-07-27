Nagpur sees 273 new Covid cases, 200 recoveries

Advertisement

Nagpur: With 200 patients recovering from novel coronavirus, the COVID-19 recovery in the Nagpur district rose to 5,71,158. Recovery rate stood at 97.97% while active cases further increased to 1,569.

Fortunately, nobody died of coronavirus in the district and the number of persons being treated in various hospitals for coronavirus also went down. In the district, 273 persons tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Nagpur rural has reported 95 new cases while 178 persons found positive for the virus in the city. With these, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,83,067.

On Tuesday the district registered 2,303 testing. Nagpur rural has reported 666 testing and the city’s testing count rose to 1,637 taking the cumulative tally to 57,18,145. District witnessed a fall in the number of persons taking treatment in various hospitals. On Monday the number had reached 90 but on Tuesday it went down to 74.

The number of patients infected by coronavirus getting treatment at various hospitals in Nagpur include Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) 8, Kingsway 9, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH), Aureus, Kalpavruksh, Central Avenue Critical Care, Dr Gaikwad, Meditrina hospitals 2 patients each, Railway Hospital, Dande Hospital three patients each, Criticare 4, Wockhardt hospital 9, Viveka Hospital 10, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 6.

