Nagpur Sees 14% Drop in Crime After New Surveillance Measures: IIM Bangalore

Nagpur: As part of the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), Nagpur has demonstrated remarkable progress, particularly in the areas of urban safety and Digital education. The city’s advancements, backed by detailed impact assessments by prestigious institutions such as IIM Bangalore, highlighted the tangible benefits that smart technologies and solutions have brought to its citizens. These findings reinforce the crucial role that smart cities like Nagpur are playing in shaping the future of urban India. The IIM Bangalore reports that Nagpur has reported a 14% decline in the overall crime rates after the post-implementation of surveillance measures by Nagpur Smart & Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL). Nagpur’s success in this area serves as a model for other cities to enhance urban security and build safer, more inclusive public spaces.

Under SAAR – Sameeksha series of Smart Cities Mission (SCM) launched in Nov 2023 has carried out 50 national level impact assessment studies on Indian smart cities for various themes by twenty-nine (29) premier institutions of India. In this series, a study on “Impact of real-time tracking in incidences of criminal activities in Indian Smart Cities & Quality of Education through Smart Classrooms” was undertaken by Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Crime Reduction through Smart Surveillance Systems:-

One of the standout achievements of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) is its significant progress in urban safety, particularly in reducing criminal activities. According to an IIM Bangalore impact assessment study, across 93 Smart Cities, over 59,802 CCTV cameras and emergency call boxes have been installed, with a real-time monitoring system through ICCCs has contributed to a safer urban environment for women. Integration of surveillance systems with police operations has enhanced evidence-based policing nationwide.

Nagpur has seen a 14% decline in overall crime rates following the implementation of surveillance measures, including the installation and integration of over 4,000 CCTV cameras and the integration of real-time monitoring systems through the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC). This initiative, which is part of the Smart Cities Mission, has been instrumental in enhancing law enforcement’s ability to prevent and respond to crimes, particularly crimes against women. Over the last five years, this initiative has aided in solving over 7,000 criminal cases, significantly contributing to public safety and the reduction of criminal activity. The study further highlights that women in Nagpur now report a higher sense of safety in public spaces, contributing to their increased confidence in navigating the city. The success of Nagpur’s surveillance systems serves as a model for other cities to enhance urban security, building safer and more inclusive public spaces for all.

Impact on Education through Smart Classrooms and Digital Libraries:-

Nagpur has also made significant strides in improving its educational infrastructure through the introduction of smart classrooms and digital libraries. According to a report by IIM Bangalore, Nagpur has developed 60 classrooms in 6 smart schools across its Nagpur municipal corporation schools, significantly enhancing the quality of education. Additionally school provides educational material in four different languages i.e. Marathi, English, Hindi & Urdu in all six NMC schools.

The national level study concluded that 71 cities have developed 9,433 smart classrooms in 2,398 government schools. Introduction of smart classrooms by SCM has led to a 22% increase in overall enrolment as per the data reported by 19 cities between 2015-16 to 2023-24. These classrooms have also improved student attendance and engagement, particularly in government schools.

In addition to smart classrooms, digital libraries have become a pivotal resource for students, providing access to a wealth of educational materials and helping students prepare for competitive exams. The establishment of these digital libraries has also been crucial in supporting economically weaker students, ensuring they have access to modern educational tools and resources.

In Nagpur the integration of smart cards enhances the user experience, enabling librarians to quickly access students’ borrowing histories with a simple scan, thereby streamlining the borrowing process. Three NMC libraries, developed by Nagpur Smart City, have embraced this innovative approach, featuring dedicated study areas for youngsters, each equipped with computer systems. This combination of digital and physical resources elevates the library experience, making knowledge more accessible and fostering a modern, tech-friendly environment for learning.

A Step Towards Inclusive Urban Development:-

Nagpur Smart City’s emphasis on smart classrooms, digital libraries, and smart surveillance systems exemplifies the city’s commitment to creating an inclusive, safe, and sustainable urban environment. The city’s successful implementation of these solutions not only addresses local challenges but also serves as an example for other cities across India.

SAAR–Sameeksha series:

The Mission launched a platform in 2022, named ‘SAAR’ (Smart Cities & Academia towards Action & Research) to bridge the academia and government to document and research new urban initiatives. Under the SAAR initiative, the Smart Cities Mission has initiated 50 Impact assessment research studies as “Sameeksha Series”. Twenty-nine premier institutions of India have undertaken these 50 Impact Assessment studies which includes – 6 IIMs, 8 IITs, 3 SPAs and 12 specialized research institutes. The Mission offered its data and facilitated on-ground site visits to these institutions, to document the learnings which could be bedrock for future urban development policies.

Brief – Smart Cities Mission:

Smart Cities Mission (SCM) was launched by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Govt of India on 25 June 2015. The objective of this Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and application of ‘Smart’ Solutions.The mission has undertaken multiple transformative and innovative projects undertaken on-ground, making it the most powerful urban experiment in modern India.

As of November 2024, 91% of the projects under SCM have been completed. The cities under SCM have brought forward several unique, innovative and replicable projects/ models to cater to the local needs of residents. With the mission nearing completion, it is imperative that impact assessment and documentation of the unique solutions undertaken.

