Nagpur SDRF Team Performs Daring Rescue Operations in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: Amid severe flooding in Gadchiroli district due to heavy rainfall, the Nagpur unit of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out courageous rescue operations, saving numerous lives. Their calmness, bravery, and quick decision-making under challenging conditions have earned widespread praise.

The Maharashtra government established the SDRF in 2016, modeled on the National Disaster Response Force, with units stationed in Nagpur and Dhule. The Nagpur team, Unit 02, was deployed in Gadchiroli from July 18 to August 30. During this period, incessant rain caused dams and reservoirs to overflow, rivers and streams reached dangerous levels, and village connectivity was disrupted, creating a severe flood risk.

First Rescue: Man Saved from River

On the evening of July 19, at 7:15 PM, a man fell off a bridge into the Kathani River in Gadchiroli. Acting on an urgent message from the DDMO office, the SDRF sub-team reached the site within minutes. Under the guidance of Police Inspector S. B. Chaudhary and Sub-Inspector S. S. Chavan, the team bravely rescued the trapped man in the dark of night and safely admitted him to the hospital.

Second Rescue: Students Reached Exam Center Safely

On August 20, heavy water flow from the Pearlkota River bridge in Bhamragad taluka disrupted traffic. Three girls and two boys on their way to the UPSC exam were stranded. Led by Sub-Inspector S. G. Bhandare, the SDRF team used boats to safely transport the students to Hemlakhsa, enabling them to appear for their exams on time.

Third Rescue: Pregnant Woman Saved

On the same day at 4 AM, a pregnant woman, Archana Vikas Timma, in Mauja Hindwada, went into labor. With the Pamul Gautam River in flood and no safe passage available, the SDRF team crossed the river by boat and ensured her safe transfer to Bhamragad Rural Hospital. The next day, she delivered a healthy baby.

All these operations were successfully carried out under the guidance of Commandant Bachchan Singh and Assistant Commandant Krishna Sonatakke. Singh praised the police officers and SDRF personnel for their bravery and discipline, stating, “The courage and dedication shown by the SDRF in Gadchiroli will serve as a model for future disaster management operations.”