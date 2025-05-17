Nagpur School Booked for Denying Admission to Minority Student

Advertisement



Nagpur: A case has been registered against the secretary and a teacher of Dayanand Arya Kanya Vidyalaya in Jaripatka for allegedly denying admission to a girl student belonging to a minority community on religious grounds. The action was taken following the intervention of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission.

According to reports, the commission received a complaint from the girl’s parents stating that their daughter was refused admission due to her religion. Acting on this complaint, Commission Chairman Pyare Khan directed the Education Department and the Department of Women and Child Development to conduct a thorough inquiry. The investigation confirmed that the allegations were valid.

Gold Rate 15 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 92,100/- Gold 22 KT 85,700/- Silver/Kg 94,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Based on a formal complaint lodged by the school’s principal, Geeta Harwani, the Jaripatka Police have booked school secretary Rajesh Lalwani and teacher Simran Gyanchandani under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which pertains to deliberately outraging religious sentiments.

Allegations have surfaced that Lalwani had issued instructions to teachers to deny admission to girls from minority communities for the academic year 2025–26. Some teachers, under pressure from Lalwani, kept admission applications from such students pending, while others orally informed parents that no seats were available.

Outraged by the discriminatory treatment, the parents filed a complaint with the Minority Commission. After taking cognizance of the issue, the commission ordered a formal inquiry, which concluded that discrimination had indeed taken place on religious grounds.

Principal Geeta Harwani condemned the biased instructions, highlighting the pressure exerted on staff and the discriminatory admission policy. She filed a complaint with the commission, which then directed legal action based on the inquiry report.

The investigation is currently being conducted by Jaripatka Police.

Commenting on the matter, Commission Chairman Pyare Khan stated that no form of discrimination will be tolerated in educational institutions, especially those granted minority status. “Education is for all, and schools must remain free from any bias or prejudice,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement