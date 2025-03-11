Nagpur Sarafa Association elects new Executive Committee

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Sona Chandi Oal Committee (Nagpur Sarafa Association) successfully conducted its tri-annual general meeting at the Itwari Sarafa Bazaar under the leadership of Purshottam Kapate. The meeting, which focused on the election of the new executive committee, was efficiently conducted under the supervision of election officer Deepak Javeri and his team.

The election process was smooth, and the new executive committee was elected unopposed. The newly elected office bearers are as follows:

Newly elected Executive Committee:

• President: Rajesh Rokde

• Vice President: Pankajbhai Barkhai

• Vice President: Manoj (Bobby) Ravka

• Secretary: Anshul Harde

• Joint Secretary: Anup Udapure

• Treasurer: Rajesh (Raj) Shah

Executive Members:

• Abhaykumar Kothari

• Anil Dharamthok

• Rahul Asre

• Himanshu Armarkar

• Neeraj Dharashivkar

• Jallosh Katkoria

• Abhishek Agarwal

• Rajesh Londe

• Vishal Rokde

Senior Advisors:

• Purshottam Kawale

• Rajendra Katkoria

• Manubhai Soni

• Rajkumar Gupta

• Ravikant Harde

• Dilip Modh

The association remains committed to strengthening the jewellery trade and addressing the concerns of traders in Nagpur’s Sarafa Bazaar.