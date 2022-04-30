Nagpur Rural RTO recovers Rs 4 crore fine from overloaded vehicles

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Rural Regional Transport Office (RTO) recovered a fine of Rs 4 crore from overloaded vehicles in the last financial year.

According to RTO, the fine was recovered from 1,253 owners who were found to have overloaded their vehicles. The action against overloaded vehicles would continue in the future as well considering that overloaded vehicles drivers not only risk their own lives and the lives of other road users but also damage the road.

A large number of transporters load trucks with material more than the permissible limits. It becomes a win-win situation for the person, industry hiring the truck as well as the transporter as the latter gets more money while the person hiring the truck also saves money on hiring another truck.

However, the overload trucks not only damage the roads, but their drivers also cannot control the vehicles on bad roads. A large number of accidents are seen on the highway especially in the ghat areas where the truckers carrying heavy loads are not able to control the vehicle.

The Nagpur Rural RTO checked a total 3020 vehicles in the year. Of them, 1,253 vehicles were found overloaded. Acting tough, the RTO seized 1144 vehicles. A fine of Rs 4.43 crore was recovered from the offending owners. Moreover, licences of 29 vehicle owners were cancelled as they were found to be repeat offenders, said the RTO officials.

