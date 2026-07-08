Nagpur Rural Police rank second in Maharashtra for road safety

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Nagpur: Nagpur Rural Police have emerged as one of Maharashtra’s best-performing districts in road safety, securing the second position in the State for reducing road accidents during the first half of 2026. A combination of scientific traffic management, strict law enforcement, targeted awareness campaigns and data-based policing has resulted in a significant decline in road crashes, fatalities and injuries across the district.

Nagpur Rural is also among the country’s top 100 districts identified for intensive road safety interventions under a national initiative aimed at reducing traffic fatalities. The district’s road safety programme is being implemented under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Harssh A. Poddar, with technical support and continuous monitoring. The initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while the Chief Minister’s Office and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule are closely reviewing its progress.

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Highlighting the district’s performance, SSP Dr Poddar said the remarkable improvement is the outcome of a sustained and well-planned strategy that combines effective enforcement with scientific analysis of accident trends. The police have intensified action against traffic violations, strengthened road safety awareness among commuters and focused on identifying and rectifying accident-prone stretches through data-driven interventions.

Official statistics reveal that the district witnessed a substantial improvement between January and June 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year. Road accident fatalities declined by 23 per cent, while the number of people injured in crashes dropped by 11 per cent. The overall number of road accidents also registered an impressive 18 per cent reduction during the six-month period.

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The gains were even more pronounced in June 2026. Compared with June 2025, fatalities plunged by 45 per cent, injuries reduced by 14 per cent and the total number of road accidents decreased by 33 per cent, indicating that the district’s road safety initiatives continue to deliver measurable results.

Dr Poddar attributed the achievement to the consistent efforts undertaken over the past two years. He said Nagpur Rural Police have adopted a comprehensive approach that goes beyond conventional traffic policing by integrating technology, accident data analysis, public participation and coordinated action with various government agencies. The objective, he said, is not merely to enforce traffic rules but to create a lasting culture of road safety and prevent avoidable loss of life.

Officials believe the district’s performance could serve as a model for other regions seeking to reduce road accident fatalities through evidence-based policing and sustained public awareness initiatives.

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