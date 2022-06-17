Nagpur Rural Police bag first position in ‘Dial 112’ project in State

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Rural Police stood first in the ‘Dial 112’ project across the state with the response time of 7.58 minutes in May and 9 minutes in April this year.

The project started by the Maharashtra Government enabled the Nagpur Rural Police to respond quickly to 1076 calls in May and reached the distressed persons for their help within 7.58 minutes in May 2022.

In April 2022, the Rural Police received 923 distress calls and the response time was nine minutes. The technology-driven project ensures that the police response time improves to 10 minutes in urban areas and 15 minutes in rural areas. However, Dr Vijaykumar Magar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagpur (Rural) provided tremendous impetus and momentum to the project and coordinated with multiple stakeholders and led the team for attaining the final objective.

Under the Dial 112 project, state-of-the-art control rooms were set-up in all 45 police commissionerates and district police offices. SP Magar appreciated the work done by API Prashant Labhane, PSI Sandeep Sadmeke and 25 others associated with the project by felicitating them with floral bouquets and certificates.

