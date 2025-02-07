Nagpur Rural lady Police Sub-Inspector in ACB net for Rs 30,000 bribe

Nagpur: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nagpur unit, nabbed a lady Police Sub-Inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 against not implicating a person in crime. The trap was successful on PSI Jyotsana Giri (34) attached to Butibori (Rural) Police Station under jurisdiction of Nagpur Rural Police on Thursday.

PSI Giri was investigating a complaint registered with the police station in which the complainant’s name came up during investigation. The complainant was summoned previously to the police station wherein PSI Giri allegedly snatched his mobile phone and kept it with her. Further she allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh if he was not be named as accused in the crime incident.

Gold Rate Friday 07 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 84,900 /- Gold 22 KT 79,000 /- Silver / Kg 96,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The bribe demand jolted the person and he straightway approached ACB and reported the matter. As told by ACB sleuths, the complainant approached PSI Giri and bargained for lowering the bribe amount, saying the same is quite steep. PSI Giri fell into the trap and agreed to lower the amount to Rs 30,000. PSI Giri was approached by the complainant with a marked note bundle and as she accepted the money, the waiting ACB team caught her red-handed.

Dy SP Rakesh Sakharkar along with PI Prashant Kedar, HC Pankaj Ghodke, NPC Mahesh Selokar, WPC Kanchan Gulbase, constables Sachin Kinhekar, and Priya Neware executed the trap.