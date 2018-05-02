Nagpur Rural Cops nab three smuggling liquor worth ₹11.28 lakh

Nagpur: Three persons were arrested in Katol for allegedly smuggling liquor worth over ₹ 11 lakh, officials said on Friday.

Based on the tip-off the team of Katol Police laid a trap on Wadgaon Chicholi to Katol road Wardha and intercepted a mini truck (MH/14/FM/9478). On checking the vehicle, cops reportedly found 100 boxes of Officers Choice Blue comprising 4,800 nips worth ₹ 11.28 lakh.

The cops subsequently surrounded the accused identified as Shivam Mukesh Sharma (25), Giridhar Dashrat Vithole (39), both residents of Yavatmal and Sanjay Taywade, a resident of Pandurna in Chhindwara district Madhya Pradesh and seized the vehicle and other materials collectively of ₹ 16,41,200.

API Rajeev Kamarlawar, Constables Ranjedra Sanodiya, Durgaprasad Parse, Vijay Dongre, Rajendra Revatkar made the arrest.

The action was supervised under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP), Rakesh Ola, Additional SP, Rahul Makhnikar and Police Inspector Anil Jittawar.



