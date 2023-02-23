Nagpur Rural cops nab gang of interstate National Highway dacoits; recover two trucks, car

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police has arrested four members of interstate gang who allegedly kidnapped two trucks drivers — one in Mauda and another in Ramtek — before robbing them of their vehicles, informed Suprintendant of Police (SP) Vishal Anand here, on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Simarjeet Singh Sardar Santasingh (40), a resident of Punjab, Noor Mohammad Gul Hasan (19), a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Abdul Rehman Sahabuddien Sheikh (37), of Mumbai, Mohammad Taseibbudien (19), a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. While Sahil Qureshi and Ibrar Gabbi Qureshi, both resident of Pratapgarh in UP are absconding, the SP said.

Anand was addressing the press conference at Police Bhavan. Additional Suprintendant of Police Dr Sandeep Pakhale, LCB Police Inspector Omprakash Kokate and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Addl SP Dr Sandeep Pakhale informed that Simarjeet Singh was the mastermind behind this dacoities while similar modus oprendi of Swift car intercepting the truck and later accused persons kidnapping the truck driver and clear before fleeing with their vehicles.

“Singh is transporter based in Punjab. He suffered losses during Covid times. In a bid to compensate his losses, he along with his truck driver Noor Mohammad and cleaner Abdul Rehman roped in other accomplices and hatched this plan,” Dr Pakhale said.

“The gang robbed a truck driver and cleaner of their vehicle in Mouda area on February 17. Similar incident occurred in Ramtek on February 19. The modus oprendi of both the incidents were similar. Following which cops started scanning CCTV for leads. After scanning around 200 CCTVs cops made breakthrough in narrowing down on the accused and subsequently nabbed them,” Pakhale added.

APIs Rajiv Kamarlwar, Anil Raut, Aashishsingh Thakur, Police Constables Dynaneshwar Raut, Vinod Kale, Gajendra Chaudhary, Iqbal Sheikh and others made the arrest.

