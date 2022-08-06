Nagpur Rural cops arrest collection agent for staging bogus robbery of Rs 6.29 lakh

Nagpur: A collection agent of a private company and his friend have been arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police for staging a bogus robbery at Khaparkheda in order to steal Rs 6.29 lakh from their employer, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Vasantrao Zilpe (37), a resident of Gujarkhedi village in Saoner Tehsil and Prashant RamraoWarthi, a resident of Jaiswal Layout, Saoner.

According to police, a complaint was lodged at Khaparkheda Police Station by the collection agent Rakesh Zilpe of the company that Rs 6.29 lakh was robbed from him by two bike-borne criminals on Gumthala-Gumthi Road at 3 pm on Thursday. The police found some holes in Rakesh’s statement and interrogated him professionally. Finally, he confessed to committing the robbery to pay a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh. Prashant was also arrested by the police and the cash was recovered from his house. A case was registered against him by Khaparkheda police.

The arrest was made by Police Inspector Omprakash Kokate, API Anil Raut and staff including Vinod Kale, Arvind Bhagat, Rajendra Rewatkar, Ashish Mungale, Umesh Fulbel, Kishore Wankhede, Shailesh Yadav, Virendra Narad and others under the guidance of SP Vijay Magar and Addl SP Rahul Maknikar.

