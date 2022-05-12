Nagpur RTO begins probe into fire in running Aapli Bus

Advertisement

Nagpur: In the wake of frequent incidents of Aapli buses catching fire, the Nagpur City Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday deputed an investigator to probe the recent fire in a moving bus carrying 35 passengers on the Sitabuldi-Khaperkheda route.

According to sources, the investigator will inspect the damaged standard bus to find out the exact cause of the fire. If any negligence is found on the part of the operator, the RTO will take strict action against them, the sources said.