Nagpur RPF nabs two fugitives with stolen booty worth ₹1.55 crore

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Nagpur Division, apprehended two absconding accused travelling on a train and recovered stolen cash, including foreign currency, gold, and diamond jewellery worth over ₹1.55 crore on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off from Hyderabad police, who provided intelligence and a photograph of one of the suspects, RPF swiftly intercepted Train No. 12723 and detained the accused — Sushil Surat Mukhiya (29) and Malhu Sonay (38), both from Madhubani, Bihar — at Katol Railway Station. They also detained Basanti Makhan Arya (45), a native of Meshnapur, West Bengal, who is reportedly the girlfriend of one of the accused.

Stolen foreign currency, gold, and cash seized

Upon searching the suspects’ belongings at the RPF post in Nagpur, officials discovered:Gold and diamond jewellery, gold and silver coins, ₹20 lakh in cash, foreign currency from 24 countries, including Euros, British Pounds, Saudi Riyals, Pakistani Rupees, and Vietnamese Dong.

The trio was handed over to the Hyderabad police for further investigation.

Sources revealed that the suspects were domestic workers at a businessman’s residence in Hyderabad. They allegedly stole the valuables and cash while their employer was in Dubai and attempted to flee via train.

The operation was successfully executed under the leadership of RPF Senior Security Commissioner Manoj Kumar.