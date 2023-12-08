Nagpur Round Table, Ladies Circle organise animal welfare event

Advertisement

Nagpur: A landmark animal welfare event was organised on December 6, attended by prominent figures including Nagpur Round Table 83 Chairman Rahul Gugaliya, NTRT 299 Chairman Niraj Agrawal, Piyush Goyal, Niraj Khemka, Shashank Agrawal, Radhika Khemka, and the enthusiastic twinklers of RTI and Ladies Circle (LC) members.

The event, held under the RTI & LC Week celebrations, witnessed the collective effort of the community in feeding and caring for 550 cows at Ujwal Gaurakshan. The notable presence of key personalities underscores the commitment to animal welfare and sustainable practices.

This initiative marks a significant step towards fostering compassion and responsibility for our environment. The collaboration between influential leaders and dedicated community members amplifies the impact of such initiatives.

Round Table India, is an organisation of young men bringing in change and excellence, by working towards state-of-the-art infrastructure for the education of underprivileged children and is into multiple community service activities. Till date, 7890 classrooms have been built across India in 3347 projects, impacting 8.67 million children under the long-term project “Freedom through Education”.

Ladies Circle India, is an organisation with membership open to only the wives of members Round Table India. It offers opportunities for serving the community, for fostering and strengthening friendships between like-minded young women and helps create a better understanding of the obligations one owes to the society. Till date, 7141 classrooms in 3041 projects have been built across India, impacting 7.86 million lives.

