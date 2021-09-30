Nagpur Round Table 83, Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 bag awards for various services

Nagpur: The annual general meeting of Round Table India Area 3 and Area 15 along with Ladies Circle India Area 3 was held on September 24 and 25 at St. Regis, Mumbai. All the tablers and circlers came together to celebrate the successes and learnings of last year and plan and prepare for the upcoming year.

The long term project of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India is “Freedom Through Education” where we provide infrastructure and school buildings to underprivileged along with other community services. In last 23 years, Round Table India has built 7505 classrooms, 3 million sq. ft. of construction which have an impact on the education of 7.9 million children.

Nagpur was represented by 4 Table chapters — NRT83, NART 180, NTRT 299, NSRT 258 and Ladies Circle was represented by Nagpur Ladies Circle 50.

Nagpur Round Table 83 (NRT83) bagged several awards including Bronze for Publicity, Silver for Fundraising. AHT Sharad Agrawal was awarded special recognition as well.

Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 (NLC50) also got awards including: Gold — Non E 2 E Projects, Gold – Extensions, Gold – Publicity, Silver – LAPD, Silver – Fundraiser, ACP Recognition — Cr. Esha Agarwal (Area Fellowship Convenor), Gold — Balanced Activity, Silver — Best Chairperson – Sakshi Diwanka, Gold — Best Secretary – Megha Agrawal.

Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258 (NSRT 258) was awarded Bronze for community service, Young Performing Tabler Rohit Buty, Covid Warrior – Brajesh Murarka, Special recognition and Area Chairperson Star Pin — Tr. Vishesh Agrawal.

Nagpur Aurthurs Round Table (NART 180) — IPC Tr. Gaurav Chouksey was awarded Gold for Fittest Tabler. Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 (NTRT 299) was awarded Silver for Intra Table Fellowship, Bronze for Fundraiser and 24X7 Tabler to Vedant Agrawal.

A new focus for this year is project “Heal” where RTI is assisting to provide medical facility like beds or medical equipment to Government Hospitals in the rural areas.

This year, Round Table India Area 3 Chairman Tr. Vedant Agarwal revealed this year’s theme “Apni Yaari Sabsey Pyari” along with his Area Board. Head Board for this year are Tr. Vickaash Agarwal (IPAC), Tr. Sandeep Sahu (Area Secretary Treasurer), and Tr. Kunal Agarwal( AVC).

Similarly, Ladies Circle India Area 3 Chairperson Cr. Nishreen Kachwalla revealed her head IPAC Cr. Farheen Rana, AVC Cr. Ankita Agrawal, AST Cr. Sakshi Diwanka and this year’s theme “You are Stardust”.