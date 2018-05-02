Nagpur rooftop restros faces Fire dept’s heat for flouting norms

Nagpur: If you wish to go to a roof top restaurant this weekend, perhaps, you should be more careful than ever. The Fire Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued notices to the prominent roof top restaurants across the city for not paying heed to the norms set by the department of insuring adequate safety measures at their establishments. Hingna T-point based Aangan Gajali Restaurant faced stern action at the hands of administration on Friday, itself, for not complying with fire safety norms in their establishment.

“The action will be taken against more pubs and bars, if found violating safety norms,” informed Rajendra Uchake, Chief Fire Officer to Nagpur Today and mentioned “In case of any untoward incident at such places, it becomes very difficult to evacuate people during fire emergencies.”

“The orders have been issued against the rooftop rubs and bars who have violated fire safety norms and have not bothered to adhere to rules despite being warned many times. Fire officials of Narendra Nagar, Civil Lines, Cotton Market, Sugat Nagar and Trimurti Nagar teams will be re-evaluating all the roof-top pubs, to see if they have complied with the norms. Action will be taken depending on compliance, and their reasons for the shortcomings,” said the CFO.

“Fire officials have conducted many drives and sent out many notices to pubs and bars who were violating the safety norms but only few turned up and got the clearances. We had sent several notices asking them to meet the fire safety standards. Since they failed to do so, we are taking action against them,” Uchake asserted.

In the recent meeting, with Municipal Commissioner, Tukaram Munde, the Fire Department submitted a comprehensive list of pubs and bar which had violated fire safety norms posing severe threat to the customer visiting the place and also the vicinity.