Nagpur Rings in New Year: 50,000 Devotees Visit Koradi Mahalakshmi Temple

Nagpur: The people of Nagpur welcomed the New Year with great enthusiasm, starting the first day of 2025 with prayers and devotion. Over 50,000 devotees visited the Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple in Koradi to seek blessings for a prosperous and successful year ahead.

The temple administration had made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for devotees. Facilities included ample parking, wheelchairs for senior citizens, a feeding room for infants, and adequate security personnel for safety. These measures allowed devotees to peacefully offer their prayers and begin the year on an auspicious note.

Apart from Koradi, other places of worship in Nagpur also witnessed large gatherings. Popular temples such as Tekdi Ganesh Temple, Sai Temple on Wardha Road, Adasa Hanuman Temple, Agyaram Devi Temple, Kalyaneshwar Temple in Mahal, and Shri Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Trimurti Nagar were thronged by devotees offering prayers.

Muslims marked the New Year with prayers at prominent mosques like the Jama Masjid in Mominpura, while Buddhist followers gathered at Deekshabhoomi to pay homage and celebrate the beginning of the year.

The festive spirit in Nagpur was evident as people from all walks of life participated in prayers, hoping for a year filled with happiness and prosperity.