Nagpur riddled with encroachments amidst development challenges

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra, is grappling with a growing and persistent issue: Rampant encroachments. Despite its reputation for hosting major and unique infrastructure projects, Nagpur is struggling to combat one of the most common urban problems– unauthorized encroachments on public spaces.

Data obtained from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Enforcement Department reveals that three zones in the city — Gandhibagh, Satranjipura, and Dharampeth — are among the hardest hit by encroachments. From January to August of this year alone, these zones collectively witnessed 960, 880, and 860 anti-encroachment drives, respectively. Overall, Nagpur experienced a staggering total of 7,410 such drives during this period, equating to approximately 32 actions each day, considering that NMC refrained from taking action on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

Despite the significant number of anti-encroachment operations, a concrete solution to the pervasive problem remains elusive, tarnishing Nagpur’s reputation as a clean and orderly city. The situation is particularly dire in market areas, where shopkeepers and vendors often spill onto roads and footpaths. Even bustling squares like Variety Square and Rani Jhansi Square have not been spared, leading to traffic congestion and inconvenience for pedestrians.

Both the NMC’s Enforcement Department and local law enforcement authorities express helplessness in effectively controlling encroachments. Media reports, however, suggest that rampant corruption within these departments contributes to their perceived inaction. The root cause of the rising encroachments is attributed to unplanned development, with instances like the Laxmi Nagar Zone lacking dedicated vegetable and mutton markets despite hosting several major projects, such as the Orange Street Project.

In response to the escalating issue, the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner, Abhijeet Chaudhari, recently convened a meeting of the Town Vending Committee members. During this meeting, he made a commitment to designate hawking zones promptly and directed the civic administration to restart the process of issuing licenses to hawkers. This move is seen as a step towards formalizing street vending and potentially mitigating the issue of encroachments.

The battle against encroachments remains an ongoing challenge for Nagpur, and the effectiveness of the municipal administration’s efforts to address this issue will be closely monitored. The hope is that a concerted and transparent approach, along with planned urban development, will help preserve the city’s reputation for progress and innovation while ensuring its streets remain uncluttered and accessible for all.

