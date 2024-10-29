Nagpur rice trader duped of Rs 35 lakh by Bengaluru firm officials

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police on Monday booked Dhanraj Kidiyoor, Director of Pwip Foodtech Private Limited, Bengaluru and Kartik M, Company Manager, for allegedly defrauding a Nagpur businessman of over Rs 35.47 lakh in a rice trading deal.

The victim, Chirayu Dilip Agrawal (27), a resident of Plot No 7, Kinkhede Layout, Civil Lines, runs a business of export and import of rice. He lodged a complaint with the police that he had a business deal with Pwip Foodtech Private Limited, Bengaluru, between December 22, 2022 and October 10, 2024. Initially, the dealings were going on smoothly.

Later, the accused Dhanraj Kidiyoor, Director of Pwip Foodtech Private Limited, Bengaluru and Kartik M, Company Manager, gained his trust and signed an agreement with him. As per the agreement, they took Rs 35.47 lakh from him but did not supply the rice.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, police registered a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating under Sections 316(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Kidiyoor and Kartik M. Further investigations are underway.