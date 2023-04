Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Tuesday reportedly 42 fresh cases of Nobel Coronavirus (Covid-19). No casualties were reported in the day.

In last 24-hours, 344 samples (316 RTPCR and 28 Antigen) were tested. After which 42 (30 from city and 12 from rural areas) came positive. With recent updates, the active cases have climbed to 126. Sum of 16 patients (6 rural and 10 city) have also been recovered during the same period.

