Nagpur reports 549 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths; active cases under 10K

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Thursday reported 549 fresh cases and five deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 2,318 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 299 cases and three deaths were reported from Nagpur city while 207 cases cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total 43 cases and two deaths were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,74,716 and the number of deaths rose to 10,310. The sum of 5,54,806 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 96.54% while active cases dropped to 9,600.