Nagpur reports 3,235 fresh COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths; active cases cross 25k mark

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 3,235 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 35 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. A total of 1,245 patients were discharged in the day following which the recovery rate has dropped to 83.78% and the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,55,655.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,85,787 while the number of deaths rose 4,563.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 708 were from rural areas and 2,524 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 23 were reported from Nagpur city, three deaths were registered from outside the district, while nine casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 25,569 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.