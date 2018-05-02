    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 25th, 2021

    Nagpur reports 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death, recovery rate at 98%

    Nagpur: The district reported 28 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and registered zero fatality in last 24-hours. In the day, total 106 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,67,383.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, six were from rural areas and 22 cases from Nagpur city alone while no cases were reported from out of the district. No deaths were reported in Second Capital of the State in last 24-hrs.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,944 while the number of deaths rose to 9,023.

    In the day 106 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,67,383. Following which recovery rate has improved to 98%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 538 including asymptomatic cases.

