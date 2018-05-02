Nagpur reports 222 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths, recovery rate at 90.98%

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Sunday reported 222 fresh novel Corona Virus positive cases taking the cumulative number to 93,646. Besides, 18 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease.

The sum of 412 persons recovered from the infection today. With this, the cumulative numbers of recovered patients has reached to 85,197 (including home isolation recoveries).

With 18 people succumbing to the infection in the day the death toll has now touched the 3,064 mark. From the total deaths 2,115 are reported from the city and 553 from rural and the rest 396 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, a total of 5,203 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate now stands at 90.98%.