    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Oct 25th, 2020

    Nagpur reports 222 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths, recovery rate at 90.98%

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Sunday reported 222 fresh novel Corona Virus positive cases taking the cumulative number to 93,646. Besides, 18 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease.

    The sum of 412 persons recovered from the infection today. With this, the cumulative numbers of recovered patients has reached to 85,197 (including home isolation recoveries).

    With 18 people succumbing to the infection in the day the death toll has now touched the 3,064 mark. From the total deaths 2,115 are reported from the city and 553 from rural and the rest 396 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, a total of 5,203 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate now stands at 90.98%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur reports 222 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths, recovery rate at 90.98%
    Nagpur reports 222 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths, recovery rate at 90.98%
    Good triumphs over evil: Devotees gather to watch “Rawan Dhahan” at Chitnis Park
    Good triumphs over evil: Devotees gather to watch “Rawan Dhahan” at Chitnis Park
    FDA, Nagpur cops arrest one for illegally selling prescribed drugs in Gittikhadan
    FDA, Nagpur cops arrest one for illegally selling prescribed drugs in Gittikhadan
    नागपुर में दीक्षाभूमि में आज 64वां धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिवस,कोरोना को देखते हुए सादगी और सीमित रूप से मनाया जा रहा
    नागपुर में दीक्षाभूमि में आज 64वां धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिवस,कोरोना को देखते हुए सादगी और सीमित रूप से मनाया जा रहा
    Sameet Thakkar,BJP IT Cell member arrested in Nagpur for ‘objectionable tweets’ against CM
    Sameet Thakkar,BJP IT Cell member arrested in Nagpur for ‘objectionable tweets’ against CM
    चीन की हिमाकतों पर बोले मोहन भागवत- इस बार भारत के जवाब से सहम गया
    चीन की हिमाकतों पर बोले मोहन भागवत- इस बार भारत के जवाब से सहम गया
    Hindutva is the essence of this nation : RSS chief at Nagpur annual Dussehra function
    Hindutva is the essence of this nation : RSS chief at Nagpur annual Dussehra function
    Crime Branch raids Silicon Hookah Parlour in Nandanvan, 1 arrested
    Crime Branch raids Silicon Hookah Parlour in Nandanvan, 1 arrested
    Parijat Karaoke Group is doing remarkable work for music world – Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    Parijat Karaoke Group is doing remarkable work for music world – Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    Property Offences: Zone 3 cops register 5 FIRs
    Property Offences: Zone 3 cops register 5 FIRs
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145