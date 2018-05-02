Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 28th, 2021

    Nagpur reports 100+ Covid deaths on second consecutive day, 7,503 fresh cases

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district reported 100-plus deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the second consecutive day till Tuesday midnight. Nagpur reported 102 deaths and 7,503 fresh cases in last 24-hours. In the day, total 6,935 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,09,415.

    As per the official report, out of total deaths, 54 were reported from Nagpur city, 10 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 38 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural. While out of the total positive cases, 2,690 were from rural areas and 4,803 cases from Nagpur city alone while 10 cases were reported from out of the district. While

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,93,830 while the number of deaths rose to 7,228.

    In the day 6,935 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,09,415. Following which recovery rate is at 78.60%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 77,241 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur reports 100+ Covid deaths on second consecutive day, 7,503 fresh cases
    Nagpur reports 100+ Covid deaths on second consecutive day, 7,503 fresh cases
    खापरखेडा परिसरात 100, 200 रु. च्या बनावट नोटांचे चलन
    खापरखेडा परिसरात 100, 200 रु. च्या बनावट नोटांचे चलन
    People adopting animal cruelty to gain followers on social media: Smita Mire
    People adopting animal cruelty to gain followers on social media: Smita Mire
    ‘वर्क फ्रॉम होम’मुळे वीज वापर वाढण्याची शक्यता अचूक बिलासाठी ग्राहकांनी स्वतःही रिडींग पाठवावे रिडींगच्या माहितीसाठी महावितरणचा व्हाट्सअँप क्रमांक
    ‘वर्क फ्रॉम होम’मुळे वीज वापर वाढण्याची शक्यता अचूक बिलासाठी ग्राहकांनी स्वतःही रिडींग पाठवावे रिडींगच्या माहितीसाठी महावितरणचा व्हाट्सअँप क्रमांक
    रुग्णालयातील प्राणवायू नलिकांची तज्ञ समितीकडून होणार तपासणी
    रुग्णालयातील प्राणवायू नलिकांची तज्ञ समितीकडून होणार तपासणी
    DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Zone 3, beefs up police presence in area
    DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Zone 3, beefs up police presence in area
    Doctor molests junior in Mankapur Covid hospital, arrested
    Doctor molests junior in Mankapur Covid hospital, arrested
    25 वर्षीय डॉक्टरवर अतिप्रसंग करण्याचा प्रयत्न, नागपुरात वरिष्ठ डॉक्टरला बेड्या
    25 वर्षीय डॉक्टरवर अतिप्रसंग करण्याचा प्रयत्न, नागपुरात वरिष्ठ डॉक्टरला बेड्या
    Youth killed in Pachpaoli
    Youth killed in Pachpaoli
    Narayan Rao Dabhadkar Gave Up His Bed And Life So Another Person Can Live
    Narayan Rao Dabhadkar Gave Up His Bed And Life So Another Person Can Live
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145