Nagpur reports 100+ Covid deaths on second consecutive day, 7,503 fresh cases

Nagpur: The Nagpur district reported 100-plus deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the second consecutive day till Tuesday midnight. Nagpur reported 102 deaths and 7,503 fresh cases in last 24-hours. In the day, total 6,935 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,09,415.

As per the official report, out of total deaths, 54 were reported from Nagpur city, 10 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 38 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural. While out of the total positive cases, 2,690 were from rural areas and 4,803 cases from Nagpur city alone while 10 cases were reported from out of the district. While

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,93,830 while the number of deaths rose to 7,228.

In the day 6,935 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,09,415. Following which recovery rate is at 78.60%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 77,241 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



