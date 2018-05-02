Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, May 6th, 2020

    Nagpur registers highest single day spike, Corona cases close to 200

    Nagpur: From a deceased to nine-month pregnant lady, Nagpur on Wednesday registered it’s highest single day spike in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases. By Wednesday evening itself, as many as 34 patients placed under institutional quarantine facilities across the city texted positive for the virus borne disease. Earlier, a 22-year-old youth who had died on Tuesday also texted positive for the COVID-19.

    Maximum patients share city’s Mominpura and Satranjipura hotspots connection, the deceased youth reportedly belonged to Ajni area.

    Some more cases are likely to flourish as total 150 samples are being examined at various labs in Nagpur.

    Earlier in the day , Samples of a 22-year-old deceased man tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra”s Nagpur city on Wednesday, an official said.

    A resident of Parvati Nagar in South Nagpur, the man was reportedly suffering from pneumonia for the last few days, inspector Santosh Khandekar of Ajni police station said.

    The man fell unconscious at his home on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said, adding that the deceased”s swab sample was taken as a precautionary measure.

    This is the first case of COVID-19 reported in South Nagpur and the third death in the city.


