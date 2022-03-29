Nagpur records hottest day of season with 41.4 degree C on March 28

Nagpur: The notorious Nagpur Summer is peaking at rapid strides. On Monday, the city recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season with 41.4 degrees Celsius, pointing out a harsh summer ahead. The maximum temperature was 3.2 degrees above normal.

Earlier, the maximum temperature of the season was recorded on March 16 with 40.9 degree Celsius whereas Monday’s temperature crossed the previous highest temperature of the season.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a heat wave warning for Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim from March 29 to 31. With 42.9 degree Celsius, Akola continues to be the hottest in Vidarbha region. On March 16 also, Akola had recorded the same temperature. On Monday, Akola once again became the eighth hottest place in the world. Unlike the day temperature, the minimum temperature of Nagpur took a dip by 6 degrees Celsius in just 48 hours.

According to IMD, southerly winds at lower level are causing the cloudy weather in Vidarbha which also increased the minimum temperature. However, the effect of Southerly winds in Vidarbha reduced which helped to increase the maximum temperature and it will further increase. North-westerly winds have started entering Central India which resulted in an increase in the maximum temperature in the region. Under this weather activity, the maximum temperature will increase further by 2-3 degrees by month end.

The scorching heat would be experienced from the beginning of April and in the first week the temperature is likely to touch 44 degree Celsius. IMD is also predicting heat wave conditions in coming days with dry weather. Chandrapur recorded 42.2 degree Celsius of maximum temperature on Monday whereas Wardha also touched the 42 degree mark. Washim (41.5 degrees Celsius), Nagpur, Amravati (41.4 degrees Celsius), Brahmapuri (41.2 degrees Celsius) and Yavatmal (41 degrees Celsius) crossed the 41 degrees temperature. Gadchiroli was the coldest place in Vidarbha on Monday with 39.4 degrees Celsius temperature.