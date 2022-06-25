Nagpur records good recovery of COVID-19 cases

Nagpur: Sixty persons recovered from coronavirus in Nagpur district on Friday. This has taken the cumulative recovery to 5,67,953. Good number of recovery has an impact on active cases. The active cases though increased but only by 5. On Thursday, the active cases were 350 while on Friday they rose to 355.
Sixty-five people in the district got infected by coronavirus in one single-day. Eighteen persons tested positive for the virus in Nagpur rural, while the city reported 46 new cases. With these, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,78,646. Nobody died of COVID-19 cases in the district.
Number of persons hospitalized, too, has reduced to 4 from 6. All three patients in Meditrina got discharged, while one patient each in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Seven Star Hospital, Railway Hospital and Kingsway Hospital have become stable. Recovery rate stood at 98.21%.
There is a marginalfallinCOVID-19testing as the district reported 1,899 testing. Nagpur rural registered 456 testing and the city witnessed 1,443 testing taking the cumulative testing to 54,56,626.