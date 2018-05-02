Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 23rd, 2020

    Nagpur records 122 new infections; tally at 3,293

    Nagpur: At least 122 persons tested positive for coronavirus and three died of the infection in Nagpur district on Wednesday, a district official said.

    With the detection of 122 fresh cases, the district”s COVID-19 tally has reached 3,293, the official said.

    A total of 132 patients were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery from the deadly infection, he said.

    Of the 3,293 cases reported in the district, 2,113 people have recovered, while 1,119 are undergoing treatment, the official said.

    The deaths of three infected persons on Wednesday has taken the toll to 61 in the district, he added. 

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur records 122 new infections; tally at 3,293
    Nagpur records 122 new infections; tally at 3,293
    नागपुरात अर्ध्या तासात पती-पत्नीचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू
    नागपुरात अर्ध्या तासात पती-पत्नीचा कोरोनाने मृत्यू
    नागपुरात तिघांचा मृत्यू, १२२ पॉझिटिव्ह
    नागपुरात तिघांचा मृत्यू, १२२ पॉझिटिव्ह
    Restart Recover and Revive is the Mantra for Women entrepreneurship during Covid
    Restart Recover and Revive is the Mantra for Women entrepreneurship during Covid
    नियमांच्या बाबतीत मनपा आयुक्त आक्रमक
    नियमांच्या बाबतीत मनपा आयुक्त आक्रमक
    महापौर चषक ‘कुटुंब रंगलंय गाण्यात’ स्पर्धेचे निकाल जाहीर
    महापौर चषक ‘कुटुंब रंगलंय गाण्यात’ स्पर्धेचे निकाल जाहीर
    कामठी तहसील के उपसरपंचों को 8 महीनों के बाद मिला मानधन
    कामठी तहसील के उपसरपंचों को 8 महीनों के बाद मिला मानधन
    राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांचे विमानतळावर स्वागत
    राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांचे विमानतळावर स्वागत
    बेजबाबदार वागणूकच ठरणार पुन्हा लॉकडाउनसाठी कारणीभूत
    बेजबाबदार वागणूकच ठरणार पुन्हा लॉकडाउनसाठी कारणीभूत
    डॉ. भदंत सावंगी मेधनकर यांच्या जयंती प्रित्यर्थ अभिवादन
    डॉ. भदंत सावंगी मेधनकर यांच्या जयंती प्रित्यर्थ अभिवादन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0