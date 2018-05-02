Nagpur records 122 new infections; tally at 3,293

Nagpur: At least 122 persons tested positive for coronavirus and three died of the infection in Nagpur district on Wednesday, a district official said.

With the detection of 122 fresh cases, the district”s COVID-19 tally has reached 3,293, the official said.

A total of 132 patients were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery from the deadly infection, he said.

Of the 3,293 cases reported in the district, 2,113 people have recovered, while 1,119 are undergoing treatment, the official said.

The deaths of three infected persons on Wednesday has taken the toll to 61 in the district, he added.