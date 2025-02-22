Nagpur Railway Station Wall Collapse Raises Safety Concerns

Nagpur: A major accident was narrowly avoided at Nagpur Railway Station on Friday when a wall near the guard lobby at the Itarsi end of Platform No. 1 suddenly collapsed. The wall belonged to the old reservation hall adjacent to the Railway Mail Service building. Fortunately, there were no casualties as no one was present at the site during the incident.

The collapse occurred while demolition work was underway as part of the railway station redevelopment project. Reports indicate that 90% of the old reservation hall had already been demolished, and the collapsed wall was part of the remaining structure. As a precautionary measure, the railway administration had erected high tin-sheet fencing around the site, which helped mitigate the impact of the accident.

Following the incident, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. While the railway administration expressed relief that no injuries were reported, the incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in place during the station’s redevelopment process.

