Nagpur: The 12136-Nagpur to Pune Super-fast train, with the distinctive number, has embarked on an unexpected and extended journey, deviating far from its anticipated schedule.

Departing from Nagpur Railway Station at 6 pm on Saturday, passengers were expecting to reach Pune by 9 am on Sunday morning. However, as of Sunday night, the train is nowhere near its intended destination, leaving passengers both bored and anxious, with no explanation forthcoming from Railway Authorities.

Speaking to Nagpur Today the passengers informed that the train initially reached Manmad and was subsequently redirected to Parbhani, then Latur. Astonishingly, the train faced another redirection, this time away from Pune, leading to growing frustration among travelers who are now far from their intended destination.

Nagpur Today contacted the Nagpur Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) Amol Gahukar shed light on the situation. In response to the ordeal, whenr shed light on the situation. He affirmed that the 12136-Nagpur to Pune Super-fast train had departed Nagpur Railway Station on schedule, indicating that the issue likely arose under the jurisdiction of the Pune Railway Board. Consequently, any clarifications or explanations may need to be sought from them, he said.

The delay in the journey of 12136-Nagpur to Pune Super-fast train has left passengers bewildered and vexed, as they remain in a state of uncertainty about when they will finally reach their intended destination. Railway Authorities are yet to provide a satisfactory account of the unexpected turn of events, leaving commuters yearning for answers.

– Shubham Nagdeve

