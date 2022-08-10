Nagpur: Pune, Mumbai trains cancelled!

Nagpur: The Pune-Nagpur-Pune and Sewagram Express are cancelled as Central Railway has taking-up yard remodelling work at Pachora station in Bhusawal Division. Railways will operate a block in connection with the 3rd line between Manmad and Jalgaon.

As such Train No 12136 Nagpur- Pune Express run of August 13 is cancelled. Due to non availability of rake, the Train No. 12135 Pune- Nagpur Express on August 14 also stands cancelled.

Similarly, 12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express will not run on August 14. Subsequently the return trip of Train No. 12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express for August 15 is also cancelled.

Railways have expressed regret for last minute cancellation of the two trains. Passengers are requested to co-operate.

