Nagpur: Polling Staff and Materials Arrive for Assembly Elections

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to take place tomorrow, November 20, with polling scheduled from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The administration has completed all preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

Trained election staff and officers arrived in Nagpur a day prior to the polling. This morning, officials, accompanied by polling materials, departed from their respective constituency headquarters to their designated polling stations. They are now setting up the necessary arrangements to facilitate voting.

Nagpur district comprises a total of 12 Assembly constituencies, with six located within the city limits and six in rural areas. According to the Election Commission, 45,25,997 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots across these constituencies. Notably, the district includes 1,01,182 first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

