Nagpur Police to Use Drones to Curb Nylon Kite Strings

Nagpur:The Nagpur Police have intensified their efforts to curb the use of hazardous nylon kite strings, commonly known as *manja*, during kite-flying. To ensure stricter surveillance, the police department plans to deploy drones to monitor kite flyers and sellers of banned nylon strings.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal announced that drone cameras will soon be used to keep a close watch on individuals involved in flying kites with nylon *manja* or secretly selling it. The department is preparing to deploy five drones for this purpose, and violators will face strict action.

Despite the ban on nylon *manja*, it is still being sold covertly in certain areas, prompting the police to take a tough stance due to its dangerous consequences. Raids have been conducted across the city, resulting in the confiscation of nylon strings and the arrest of several sellers. However, the primary suppliers remain at large. Areas such as Itwari, Old Friday Market, and New Friday Market are reportedly hotspots for the illegal trade.

With the Makar Sankranti festival approaching, the police have ramped up preparations. Commissioner Singhal stated that cases will be registered against those using nylon *manja* for kite flying or selling it, similar to last year’s measures. Five drones will be deployed to monitor rooftops and kite flyers, and special teams have been formed at the police station level to intensify the crackdown. Additionally, traffic restrictions on certain flyovers are being planned to ensure public safety during the festive period.

The police’s proactive approach aims to prevent accidents and injuries caused by the dangerous strings, ensuring a safe and enjoyable festival for all.