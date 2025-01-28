Nagpur Police to get hi-tech mobile forensic vans to boost crime scene evidence collection

In a first in the country, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches 21 mobile forensic vans in Maharashtra

Nagpur: Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Nagpur will soon be equipped with five state-of-the-art mobile forensic science laboratory vehicles, designed to enhance evidence collection at crime scenes. These vehicles will work in tandem with newly established war rooms at forensic science laboratories, where assistant director-level officials will oversee the process remotely via a specialized app.

Sources revealed that forensic experts stationed in the mobile vans will collect and label evidence from crime spots under the guidance of assistant directors. Using the app, the case will only be locked once the evidence collection meets satisfaction, ensuring a meticulous approach.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated 21 mobile forensic vans on Monday for various units across Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Jalgaon, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with key officials such as Director General of Police (Legal and Technical) Sanjay Kumar Verma and Forensic Sciences Laboratory Director Sangeeta Ghumatkar.

The project, costing approximately ₹1,300 crore, is expected to be implemented over the next 18 months. It will create around 2,200 employment opportunities, with part of the work outsourced and 20% of positions regularized gradually. The initiative follows successful pilot projects conducted in Nagpur and Navi Mumbai.

This development aligns with procedural updates introduced under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to modernize evidence collection protocols.

Mobile forensic vans will be allocated to senior officials like DCPs in cities such as Nagpur and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs). These vehicles will promptly respond to crime scenes, staffed by forensic experts, assistants, and attendants stationed round-the-clock at DCP and SDPO offices.

Each van will be equipped with advanced testing kits to verify the authenticity of evidence, ensuring accuracy and reliability in the forensic process.

“This initiative aims to revolutionize the way evidence is collected and handled. The presence of forensic experts and their assistants at crime spots will ensure prompt and precise evidence management,” stated an official from the forensic department.

The project is expected to strengthen the investigation process and ensure that evidence is collected, labeled, and preserved in adherence to the highest standards, contributing to more robust and reliable criminal justice outcomes.