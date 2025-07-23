Nagpur Police tighten grip on drunk driving with ‘Operation U-Turn’; 449 booked in 11 days

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bid to make city roads safer, the Nagpur Police have intensified their drive against drunk driving with a strategic operation dubbed ‘Operation U-Turn,’ a name inspired by the evasive tactics often employed by intoxicated motorists trying to escape police checkpoints.

From July 10 to 21, the campaign saw a sharp spike in enforcement, with 4,415 vehicles checked across the city’s 10 major traffic divisions. Of these, 449 drivers were found under the influence of alcohol and booked on the spot. Another 1,417 traffic violations were also recorded during the same period.

To tackle offenders who take detours or abrupt U-turns to avoid being caught, police have now deployed 10 mobile flying squads. These special teams patrol nightlife zones between 11 pm and 2 am, particularly around pubs, clubs, and bars, targeting those attempting to bypass static nakabandis.

“Operation U-Turn has made a visible dent in the number of fatal accidents,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani. “To step up our efforts, we’ve added mobile patrols and surprise checkpoints. The message is simple: If you drink, don’t drive. Take a cab or ensure someone sober is behind the wheel. Every life counts.”

Among the zones, Lakadganj recorded the highest number of vehicle checks (607), highlighting concentrated action in that area.

The operation is ongoing and set to intensify in the coming days. Police are urging citizens to support the cause by making responsible choices, warning that citywide enforcement will remain strict and unforgiving toward drunk driving.