Nagpur police surpass Mumbai with most Covid-19 positive cases in State: RTI reply

Nagpur: The city police have emerged with a dubious distinction with 380 active Covid-19 cases. The Nagpur police have surpassed Mumbai’s count of personnel hit by Covid to become the highest in the State. This information was revealed in RTI reply to a query posed by activist Abhay Kolarkar under Right to Information Act..

The city police, apparently, lacked the precautionary measures against Covid with 43 officers and 337 from the constabulary now active positive patients. This is in contrast to Mumbai, where the spread among the constabulary is restricted to 238 active positive patients along with 42 officers as on November 1.

The RTI reply further said that in the Second Capital, around 2,392 police personnel and their family members have so far tested positive. Around 1,759 officers and their family members, too, have tested positive since the onset of the pandemic. Around 17 personnel have died after Mumbai (92) and Thane (28). Though the first detection of the infection in the city police started in mid-May which is around a month after it had began showing up in other units like Mumbai, Pune and Thane, the top brass had pumped in sufficient budget to fight the infection spread and also spruce up the immunity.

According to the RTI response, the city police have so far spent more than Rs 10.79 lakh which includes Rs 4.45 lakh on sanitizers, disinfectant liquid worth Rs 2.33 lakh and Rs 1.82 lakh on the electric fogging machine. Dr Sandeep Shinde, Chief Medical Officer, city police hospital, also provided through RTI details that around 8,000 ORS powder, 8,000 vitamin C strips, 7,412 arsenic album tablets, 9, 341 camphor tablets, 68,000 vitamin D and such medicines were distributed. In addition, 25 PPE kits, 200 N95 masks and 37 pulse oximeters too were distributed.