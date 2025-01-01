Nagpur Police Seize ₹41 Lakh in Suspected Hawala Cash on New Year’s Eve

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a significant operation conducted on New Year’s Eve, the Kotwali Police seized ₹41 lakh in unaccounted cash suspected to be linked to hawala transactions. The action took place on Tuesday, December 31, near the Shivaji Statue checkpoint.

Late at night, two individuals transporting cash on a scooter were intercepted at the checkpoint. Upon questioning, they failed to provide any valid documents or a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the cash.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Preliminary investigations suggest that the amount was part of an illegal hawala operation. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Zone 3 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahak Swami.

Further investigations are underway to determine the source and purpose of the cash, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the case.