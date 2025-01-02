Nagpur Police Seize ₹41 Lakh Cash from Scooter During New Year Check

Advertisement













Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Nagpur police intercepted two individuals carrying ₹41 lakh in cash during a routine vehicle check on New Year’s Eve. The cash was discovered in the storage compartment of a scooter without a license plate, leaving authorities stunned. The duo was unable to provide a valid explanation for the money, raising suspicions of its connection to illegal activities, including hawala transactions.

The incident occurred near Shivaji Chowk under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. As part of heightened security measures for New Year’s celebrations, police were conducting vehicle checks on December 31. They stopped the scooter due to its missing license plate and conducted a search.

On inspecting the vehicle, police found ₹41 lakh in cash hidden in the scooter’s compartment. When questioned, the two men failed to provide a valid account of the money’s source, prompting the police to suspect it might be linked to hawala operations.

The police immediately informed the Income Tax Department about the seizure. A case has been registered at the Tehsil Police Station, and further investigations are underway to trace the origin and intended use of the cash.