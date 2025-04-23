Nagpur Police Properties Default on ₹34 Cr Property Tax

Advertisement



Nagpur: Government-owned offices and residential properties occupied by the Nagpur Police Department have defaulted on property tax payments totaling ₹34.58 crore, according to an RTI reply received by activist Abhay Kolarkar. The dues include pending taxes for the current financial year 2024–25, leading the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to issue four notices demanding immediate payment.

Major defaulters include the DIG House in Borgaon (₹8.31 crore), Telangkhedi Gymkhana, Police Line Takli Quarters, and Gorewada Residential Quarters, the latter owing nearly ₹20 crore. Several police stations and residential blocks also feature on the defaulter list, with 677 Sangam Block-1 having the lowest dues at ₹2.93 lakh.

Gold Rate 23 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Out of the total, ₹4.91 crore is outstanding for the current year, while previous arrears total ₹25.57 crore. A penalty of ₹4.10 crore has also been added for consistent non-payment, pushing the total liability past ₹34 crore.

A senior police official stated that the department neither owns these properties nor bears the tax responsibility, which lies with the state government. The official also mentioned that the NMC owes the police department payments for security provided during anti-encroachment drives.

This standoff underscores the financial friction between civic and government bodies, potentially affecting both police operations and urban services in Nagpur.

Advertisement