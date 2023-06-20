Nagpur Police Probe: Alleged Genital Burning Incident Sparks Top Brass Investigation



Nagpur: In a shocking turn of events, a serious allegation has been made against the police, involving the burning of hair on the genitals of an accused individual during a PCR procedure. The accused was undergoing the PCR as part of an investigation into theft charges. The gravity of the allegation has prompted authorities to initiate an investigation into the incident, with senior police officers taking charge of the case.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand has revealed that a thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the veracity of the claims. The accused alleges that the police deliberately subjected them to this cruel and unusual treatment, leaving them traumatized and demanding justice for the alleged misconduct.

Watch Video Here:

