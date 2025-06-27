Nagpur Police on high alert ahead of Muharram, Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 6

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla has placed the entire state police force, including Nagpur, on high alert ahead of Muharram and Devshayani Ekadashi (Ashadhi Ekadashi), both falling on July 6. The alert comes amid concerns over rising global tensions, particularly the Iran-Israel conflict, which authorities fear could impact communal harmony during the religious observances.

The directive was issued during a statewide video conference held on Wednesday, with instructions for heightened vigilance and preventive measures.

In Nagpur, where the Shia Muslim population is concentrated in areas like Mominpura, Hasanbagh, and Kamptee, the police are taking no chances. Muharram, marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, sees mourning rituals and processions in these pockets. Simultaneously, thousands of Hindu devotees are expected to throng temples, including the renowned Koradi Mahalaxmi Temple, to observe Ashadhi Ekadashi with fasting and prayers.

Given the convergence of these significant events, police have ramped up security arrangements. “Following the March 17 riots in central Nagpur, we have strengthened our intelligence network and increased patrolling in sensitive, mixed-population areas,” a senior police official said.

Police are holding meetings with community leaders from both communities to promote peace and cooperation. Additional checkpoints, quick-response teams, and CCTV surveillance have been deployed across the city, particularly along procession routes and religious gathering spots.

DGP Shukla has directed officers to maintain strict vigilance and report any suspicious activity immediately. “The priority is to ensure that members of all communities can observe their religious practices in a safe and peaceful environment,” the official added.