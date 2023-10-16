Nagpur Police nab suspect who raped engineering student near Jamtha

Nagpur: In a significant action, Nagpur Police succeeded in nabbing the accused who had raped an engineering student near Jamtha earlier this month.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar had confirmed the development in this connection on Monday.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that the 19-year-old complainant is a second-year B.Tech student of a well-known engineering college located on the outskirts of the city. The complainant, who lives in a rented accommodation in the Hingna area, was walking to her college when she was allegedly targeted around 9.50 am on Wednesday, October 4.

She was waylaid by a man in his 30s who first threatened to kill her with an axe. He then dragged the young woman to nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her. After the man left the spot, the woman approached the police.

Subsequently, Nagpur Police had formed 17 vigilant teams, who have already interrogated 125 suspects and have also released sketch of the accused.

In a bid to expedite the investigation, Nagpur Police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone providing crucial information leading to the apprehension of the accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement