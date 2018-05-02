Nagpur cops on lookout for 2 Roshan Sheikh gang members in extortion bid

Nagpur: The city police have launched a manhunt for Roshan Sheikh gang members — Ankit Rajkumar Pali and Abhishek Aashutosh Singh — booked for allegedly kidnapping a Dharampeth based man and his son and demanding Rs 20 lakh as extortion. The special court on October 14 had summoned the duo to present before the court till October 28. However, the accused duo never attended the hearing. Following which Nagpur cops launched a hunt for Pali and Singh and urged citizens to convey any sort of information in this regard to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sudhir Nandanwar.

Police sources said Sheikh and his gang members, including Pali, a resident of flat no. 8, Sadgurushan Co-op Society, behind Friends Colony and Singh, a resident of Aditya Heritage Apartment, Chaoni, Sadar were threatening complainant Gaurav Dilip Dani (38), a resident of G-4, Shiv Gaurav Estate for extortion of Rs 20 lakh.

Dani had given an advertisement in the newspaper for renting out his commercial shop situated in Sadar area. Since then, Sheikh and his accomplices Pali and Singh came in contact with him. Sheikh was eyeing the properties of Dani. The accused had kidnapped Dani and his son on May 2, 2019 and bundled them in a car. Threatening Dani for his life, the accused demanded Rs 20 lakh as extortion. Fearing for life, Dani had promised him of paying the amount. Soon after, the accused had collected around Rs five lakh from the victim in a year. A case under Sections 363, 364 (a), 384, 386, 387, 397, 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code was registered against Sheikh and his gang members.

Later, Nagpur Police Chief, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay had invoked Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the gang on the basis of a proposal made by PI Anil Taksande under the guidance of DCP Detection Gajanan Rajmane.