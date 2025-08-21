Nagpur Police Crackdown: Three Notorious Criminals Confined and Exiled

Nagpur: With the upcoming festive season approaching, Nagpur city police have taken strict measures to ensure law and order remain intact. Under the jurisdiction of Ajni and Nandanvan police stations in Police Division No. 4, three high-profile criminals have been subjected to preventive MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities) action and temporary exile.

MPDA Confinement:

Arman alias Imran Malik Rauf Khan Malik (32), resident of Sadhbhavana Nagar, Nandanvan area, is a notorious criminal with 8 pending cases against him. He faces charges including assault, molestation, extortion, and possession of deadly weapons. Despite repeated preventive measures, he failed to reform, and has now been confined under MPDA for one year.

Exile for Two Years:

Sumit alias Bhola Ramesh Waghmare (27), resident of Jaybhim Chowk, Hivrinagar, has 5 serious cases registered against him, including robbery, attempted murder, extortion, and threats. He has been exiled outside Nagpur city and district for two years and handed over to relatives in Bhandara.

Ritesh Bhimrao Gawai (36), resident of Babulkheda, Ajni, has 9 serious cases, including kidnapping, rape, extortion, attempted murder, and robbery. He has also been exiled for two years and placed in the care of relatives in Daryapur, Amravati district.

Significant Drop in Crime:

According to Additional Police Commissioner Rashmita Rao (IPS), Police Division No. 4, consistent action is being taken against habitual offenders. By the end of July 2025, 10 MPDA actions and 11 exile measures were carried out under Division 4. These actions have resulted in a reduction of 12 violent crime cases and 194 property crime cases compared to last year. Authorities say these strict measures will serve as a strong deterrent for criminals during the upcoming festive season.

Questions People Ask Us

Q1: What is MPDA action?

A: MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities) is a preventive legal action used against habitual offenders to confine them temporarily and prevent further criminal activity.

Q2: What does “exile” mean in this context?

A: Exile, or “Tadipar,” involves temporarily sending habitual criminals outside their usual jurisdiction to prevent them from committing crimes locally.

Q3: How long can a criminal be confined under MPDA?

A: The duration varies based on the severity of the criminal’s record. In this case, one criminal was confined for one year.

Q4: Who oversees these preventive actions?

A: The local police, under the supervision of senior officers such as the Additional Police Commissioner, execute and monitor MPDA and exile orders.

Q5: Have these actions been effective?

A: Yes. According to police reports, there has been a significant reduction in violent and property crimes this year compared to last year.